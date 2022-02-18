Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7) vs. Boston College (9-15, 4-10)

Day & Time: Saturday, February 12, noon ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Will be updated morning of game from DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Boston College Blog: BC Interruption

Rivalry: 54-26, Syracuse

Current Streak: 7, Syracuse

Last Meeting: Syracuse won 73-64 down at Chestnut Hill just over a week ago. The Orange only shot 39.3% from the floor but went 45.8% from three. This was all despite Jesse Edwards only playing 13 minutes and scoring zero points.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,096-420) | Boston College - Earl Grant (first year, 9-15)

Coach Bio: Grant played his collegiate basketball at Division II Georgia College for two seasons. He started his coaching career at The Citadel before joining Gregg Marshall’s staff at Winthrop. Marshall took the head coaching job at Wichita State and brought Grant with him for three seasons. Grant then moved on to Clemson as an assistant for four seasons.

Last Year: Boston College massively struggled throughout the 2020-21 season, finishing at the bottom of the ACC with a 2-11 conference record and a 4-16 overall record. The Eagles lost to Duke in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Seventh-year head coach Jim Christian was fired halfway through the season on February 15th.

Last Game: Boston College battled tough with Notre Dame, leading by four after the first half. The Irish battled back to send the game into overtime. Notre Dame eventually won 99-95. Boston College shot 56.3% from the floor but got crushed on the glass 36-27.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Quinten Post had a field day down low against Syracuse with a 14 point, 14 rebound performance the last time these two teams played.

If Syracuse Wins: See? We can win games without Jesse.

If Syracuse Loses: Please find your nearest paper bag to scream into.

Fun Fact: Frank Anselem’s 15 rebounds against Virginia Tech in Syracuse’s last game is a season high for the Orange.