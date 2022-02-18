Syracuse men’s basketball vs Boston College: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7) men’s basketball team is going to embark on a stretch of three games in five days starting tomorrow when they take on the Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10) at Noon in the Dome. BC has lost 6 of their last 7 games but just pushed Notre Dame to overtime in their last game as they shot 43% from 3.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the game. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 78, Boston College 66

After watching the first match-up I am shocked to see that the Eagles scored 95 points and shot 43% from 3 against Notre Dame. This is going to be an interesting test for Frank Anselem who will have to face James Karnik and Justin Vander Baan. I’d expect this one to be relatively close but for Syracuse to pull away thanks to having a rested line-up down the stretch. This would be a good time for the Orange

Zeke

Syracuse 78, Boston College 64

After a week of no action, the Orange face off against the Boston College Eagles, a team who they beat earlier this season 73-64 on Feb. 9th at the Conte Forum, BC’s home court. This weekend the Eagles come to the Dome, to play in front of a fanbase desperate for another win to bolster their record. Expect Syracuse to repeat their last performance against the Eagles, and in turn walking away with the win.

Szuba

Syracuse 77, Boston College 65

Syracuse should beat Boston College. That’s about all the analysis I have for you.

Christian

Syracuse 85, Boston College 62

I’m banking on the home cooking of the Carrier Dome to play a huge factor in Syracuse’s victory. As usual, the Orange play much better in Central New York than on the road, and this should also serve as an important catalyst game for Frank Anselem to get more comfortable with his new starting role for the rest of this season.

But like James said, let’s not overthink this too much.

Michael

Syracuse 81, Boston College 69

The Orange are back in the Dome, where they have fared much better and are undefeated (6-0) while school is in session. This is a game that Syracuse, fresh off a week of rest, NEEDS to win. Not just for any remaining tournament hopes, but because it’s the start of a gauntlet in their schedule: a stretch of five games in nine days that ends with Duke and UNC. If nothing else, shoot for keeping Jim Boeheim’s streak of winning seasons alive.