Syracuse men’s basketball players among the ACC leaders

As the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season heads into the final stretch there are several players vying for individual accolades among ACC players, Buddy Boeheim is currently 2nd in the ACC in points per game at 19.2 trailing only Alondes Williams’ 19.8 ppg. Can Buddy find the late-season spark he had last year to take the scoring title? Buddy is comfortably ahead when it comes to field goal attempts as his 408 are 36 ahead of Williams. The Syracuse guard is 2nd to Terquavion Smith in both 3-pt attempts (201) and makes (70) on the season.

Joe Girard is 3rd in 3-pt field goals (67), 2nd in 3-pt % (43.5%) and leads the ACC in free-throw percentage at 91.8% with Buddy right behind him at 88.8%. Girard’s strong season also sees him 4th in the league in assists per game (4.3) and tied for 4th in steals per game (1.7).

Syracuse has three players in the top 10 in minutes played per game. Buddy leads at 37.5 while Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider are tied for 8th at 34.4. Swider is tied for 9th in rebounds per game at 7.0 while Jesse Edwards remains 2nd in blocks per game at 2.8 just behind Mark Williams’ 3.0.

As a team Syracuse is 4th in the ACC in scoring at 77.4 ppg but has dropped to last in defense allowing 74.6 ppg. We’ll see if Buddy is able to become the second Orange player to lead the ACC in scoring in the last three seasons joining Elijah Hughes.