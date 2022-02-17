Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named national player of the week

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse squad came out firing in their first two games of the season, scoring a combined 35 goals. 11 of them belonged to just one player: Meaghan Tyrrell.

That scoring surge was enough for USA Lacrosse Magazine to name Tyrrell D-1 player of the week.

Meaghan Tyrrell started 2022 by scoring half of @CuseWLAX's goals in a win over Stanford and finished the weekend with 14 points.



She's the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Women's Player of the Week.https://t.co/GZqcWQCexB — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) February 15, 2022

In Friday night’s season opener, Tyrrell racked up six goals in the 12-9 victory over #13 Stanford. One of those goals was assisted by her younger sister, Emma:

That sister connection ‍♀️



Meaghan Tyrrell with her 3rd goal assisted by Emma Tyrrell pic.twitter.com/qjrLaoIlO7 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) February 11, 2022

Then on Sunday against Binghamton, she had five more goals and also added three assists, bringing her weekend point total up to 14, which is tied for 3rd in the country. Tyrrell also picked up her 200th career point over the weekend, joining ten other SU players in the history books.

The #3 Orange next face a tough opponent in #4 Stony Brook. That game will be Sunday at 4 inside the Dome. Earlier in the day, Syracuse WLAX Legend Katie Rowan will have her jersey retired, the first women’s lacrosse player at Syracuse to receive that distinction. She led the nation in scoring in 2008 and was part of the first Final Four team in program history.