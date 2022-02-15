Checking the stats on Jim Boeheim’s sideline fashion

The Syracuse Orange find themselves with some time off before they host the Boston College Eagles. That gives us some time to head back into the Jim Boeheim 1⁄ 4 zip statistics for 2021-22.

Jim Boeheim Sideline Fashion Statistics Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 4-2 2-1 2-1 Grey 4-5 4-2 0-3 White 4-4 2-0 2-4 Black Coaches vs Cancer 1-1 1-0 0-1 Block S 10-8 8-2 2-6 Script 1-2 0-1 1-1 No Syracuse logo 2-2 1-0 1-2 Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 4-2 2-1 2-1 Blue Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 Grey Block S 4-3 4-1 0-2 Grey Script 0-1 0-1 0-0 Grey No Logo 0-1 0-0 0-1 White Block S 2-3 2-0 0-3 White Script 1-1 0-0 1-1 White No Logo 1-0 0-0 1-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer 1-1 1-0 0-1

The one thing that jumps out is that Boeheim has preferred the Block S look this season going with it 18 times already. The look has led to success in the Carrier Dome with an 8-2 mark but has struggled outside of Syracuse.with the white and gray unable to deliver a road win. We’d suggest whoever makes the decision on what the staff wears to leave those two options at home when the Orange travel to Brooklyn next month.

Like his team, Boeheim doesn’t find much success wearing the script Syracuse logo. It’s a shame because that logo looks the best on the players and on the Hall of Fame Head Coach patrolling the sideline.

No one’s asked our opinion but we’d love to see Jim come out wearing this Homefield script Syracuse shirt when his squad hosts Duke in two weeks. It might seem too casual for such an important game but at this point the Orange could use a bit of luck to close out the year. Now’s not the time to play it safe when it comes to fashion.

And if we can get him to pair that with some Syracuse Nike dunks well then we might call him Drip Boeheim.....ok even we won’t go that far. Will Jim mix it up based on the data our analytics department has delivered or will he stay with the classics the rest of the way? No matter what we’ll be sewing the numbers into more #jokesandgarbage