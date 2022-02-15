Putting the Syracuse men’s lacrosse shooting performance into context

We all know that the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse welcomed the Gary Gait era with some impressive offense. Not only did the Orange put up 28 goals against Holy Cross they did with efficiency that another Syracuse team could have used on Saturday.

How about more stats:@CuseMLAX had 28 goals on 49 shots (57.1%)@Cuse_MBB had 24 field goals on 64 attempts (37.5%)



Lacrosse school. — Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) February 13, 2022

So let’s put that number into context:

The Syracuse MBB team has had a better shooting percentage on two occasions this season: Brown (57.4%) and NC State (59.3%). The Orange also shot 57.1% in the second Wake Forest game.

In nine starts in 2021 Garrett Shrader had one game where he completed a higher percentage of his passes- Pittsburgh (70.8)

57.1% would place 9th on Syracuse Football’s all-time list for completion percentage between Donovan McNabb and Don McPherson

It would also place 9th on the all-time win percentage list for Syracuse Football head coaches between Dick MacPherson (1981-90) and William Hollenback (1916)

Continuing with the theme 57.1% would be good for 9th on Syracuse’s all-time face-off winning percentage list and 9th on Syracuse’s all-time save percentage list (ahead of John Galloway)

This shooting percentage would only be higher than one year of Arinze Onuaku’s field goal percentage while he was at Syracuse. Arinze shot 56.1% from the field in his first season and the next three saw him above 60% (we won’t talk about the free-throw percentage)

It would top the Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse all-time save percentage list ahead of Clothilde Ewing

Any other fun stats you can come up with? Let us know below.