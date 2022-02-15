Syracuse Orange indoor track and field recap

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were back in action over the weekend with the one group at Clemson and another back in Boston.

At Clemson Jaheem Hayles was 5th in the 60m hurdles in a time of 7.78. Naseem Smith, Anthony Vazquez and Isaiah Lewis were 17th-19th in the event. Eunice Boateng was 19th in the 400m and 22nd in the 200m while Shaleah Colaire took 22nd in the 60m hurdles. Sean Tucker did not advance out of the 60m preliminaries running 6.90.

On Friday in Boston it was a string of season-best performances for the Orange women. Annie Boos (9:22) and Abigail Spiers (9:23) were 15th and 16th in the 3000m run leading a group of nine Syracuse women who were under 9:50 in the event. Sage Brooks took 54th in the mile in a time of 4:51 and Kirstyn Schecter was 6th in the 60m hurdles.

The men took to the track Saturday in Boston. Nathan Henderson continued a strong indoor season with a 15th place finish in the 3000m with a time of 7:52 which is five seconds off the school record of Justyn Knight. Alex Comerford, Kevin Robertson and Matthew Scrape were all under 8:10 in the event while JP Trojan turned in a 4:04 mile which placed him 48th in the event.

The BU track saw both NCAA and American indoor records set in the 3000m and 5000m respectively

COLLEGIATE RECORD



Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse runs 7:38.13 to set a new all-time NCAA mark for 3000m!!!!



The previous record of 7:38.59 was set by Arkansas’s Alistair Cragg in 2004. pic.twitter.com/u6NinZXIoT — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) February 13, 2022

With the ACC Indoor Championships two weeks away we expect to see some Orange athletes competing at Cornell next weekend as they attempt to qualify. Right now the hurdle duo of Colaire and Hayles are 5th in the ACC in their events and are ranked the highest of any Syracuse athlete. We’ll follow them as they attempt to bring back individual gold at the end of the month.