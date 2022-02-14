Syracuse men’s lacrosse moves up in poll; women’s lacrosse stays put

The Syracuse Orange men's lacrosse team beat a Holy Cross team on Saturday that’s not all that good, but they did it in such an eye-popingly spectacular way, that they moved up three spots in the Inside Lacrosse Division I media poll and into the top-10.

‘Cuse came in ranked No. 9 in this week’s media poll, leapfrogging over Army, Penn and a Loyola team that lost by 12 to (gulp!) Maryland.

And speaking of the Terps, their big win over the Greyhounds jumped them ahead of Virginia, meaning that on Sunday the Orange will be hosting the No. 1 team in the country when Maryland comes to town. Just a slight step up in competition from last week.

Quick interlude here before I get to the women’s poll: huge shoutout to Meg Carney (and the assist from Meaghan Tyrrell) for their connection and Carney’s sick BTB goal in yesterday’s game. It was so sweet that it caught Sportscenter’s attention, getting all the way to No. 2 on their top-10. Love it!

Okay, back to the polls. The women’s team had a less interesting poll, but of course that’s only because they had less room to move to the top. The Orange ladies remained No. 3 in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I poll that’s voted on by both media and coaches, behind Boston College and North Carolina in the top two spots.

Holding steady at #3 again this week. pic.twitter.com/qriBpf4Xi5 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) February 14, 2022

The biggest piece of news for SU coming out of that poll is that Stony Brook moved up two spots to No. 4 this week thanks to Notre Dame’s upset loss to Michigan, so we’re going to have a top-5 battle on our hands next Sunday.

This coming Sunday, February 20 is going to be a day to remember for Syracuse lacrosse fans. Here’s a list of everything happening in one day at the Dome:

men’s team in top-10 battle with No. 1 team in country, Maryland

women’s team in top-5 battle with No. 4 Stony Brook

Roy Simmons, Jr. entering Syracuse Ring of Honor

Gary Gait jersey retirement - first men’s jersey retired

Katie Rowan jersey retirement - first women’s jersey retired

That’s a whole lot of lacrosse happening in one day. It’s a chance to honor and celebrate three legends of Syracuse lacrosse, and hopefully watch some really fun action on the field.

It all gets going with the men’s game at Noon on Sunday on ACC Network, followed by the women’s game at 4PM on ACC Network.