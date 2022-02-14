Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: LIVE after Virginia Tech loss

After spending a week talking about how the Syracuse Orange were ready to make a bubble run, a broken wrist and some questionable decision making in Blacksburg, VA brought the whole thing crumbling down.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

We have to open with the Jesse Edwards injury. Syracuse’s best forward/big is out for the year with a nasty wrist injury.

Syracuse lost to Virginia Tech literally moments before we went live. You get to see our reaction.

What’s the matter with Benny Williams? Less than 3 minutes in a must win game with a poor performing and shallow front court.

Syracuse football! Why does SP+ really like the Orange’s returning production?

SP+ season predictions are here! Syracuse improved! So did the entire schedule.

Let’s talk happy things: Men’s and Women’s lacrosse!

