No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse dominates Binghamton, 23-6

The Meg Show was back in vogue on Sunday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Meg Carney combined for 14 points in spectacular fashion as the No. 3 Syracuse Orange women's lacrosse team routed Binghamton, 23-6, to help Kayla Treanor complete her first weekend as head coach with two wins.

Sunday funday in the Dome pic.twitter.com/QfNXkFGLOz — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) February 13, 2022

SU had themselves a day against a clearly overmatched Binghamton team that couldn’t stop turning it over in the early going, allowing ‘Cuse to jump out to a 6-0 lead they they never relinquished. The Orange shooters were on point on the day, putting together a phenomenal 23-of-34 performance (67.6 percent).

It was by no means a perfect effort overall, as SU was too careless with the ball at times leading to 16 turnovers. Those’ll get cleaned up in more intense games against better opponents. But, as Lionel Richie might say, today’s game was easy like Sunday morning afternoon (that 1970s music reference doing anything for you?).

The offense was, of course, led by the Megs as Meaghan Tyrrell finished off her torrid weekend with eight points (5G, 3A) and Meg Carney had six of her own (4G, 2A). Sierra Cockerille had a strong game with a hat trick and a beauty of an assist (3G, 1A), while Olivia Adamson opened some eyes with a four point day (2G, 2A) in only her second career game. Emily Hawryschuk added two goals, and 12 players recorded a point on the day as the bench got emptied in the blowout.

Highlights from today's win vs. Binghamton



ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Bth7PtGgtW — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) February 13, 2022

Emily Hawryschuk opened the scoring by taking advantage of a new quick restart rule to gain an advantage and put one home. After an Olivia Adamson free position goal, Savannah Sweitzer finished off a nice pick n’roll goal from Meaghan Tyrrell. Sierra Cockerille, Maddy Baxter and Meaghan each added their own goals to complete the six-goal run by six different players to start the game.

Binghamton actually went on a little run of their own in the late first and early second quarters as SU started to get a little sloppy with the turnovers. The Bearcats scored three of four to make it a 7-3 game, but that was as close as they would get. SU’s lone goal during that run was on a sweet juke move by Meaghan that left her defender stumbling towards the turf.

The Orange responded about midway through the second, closing the final eight minutes of the half on yet another 6-0 run to take a 13-3 lead and the running clock into the break.

The highlight of that run was an incredible connection between the Megs, as Meaghan dodged up from goal-line extended going one way, Meg made a run towards the goal going the other way. When Meaghan found her with a nice pass, Carney went behind-the-back in highlight-reel fashion for the goal. Someone alert #SCTop10:

The second half continued the run, as ‘Cuse scored the first three goals to make it a 9-0 run before Binghamton got on the board again. The last goal of the run was another nice connection between the Megs, this time with Carney finding Tyrrell, who had to jump to catch the pass and slam it home all in one motion.

Carney and Tyrrell each added one more goal a piece before the third quarter expired, putting the Orange up 18-4 heading into the fourth and sending the Megs to an early and well-earned end to their game.

With the backups primarily in for the fourth, SU outscored the Bearcats 5-2. Freshman Payton Rowley came in for the first action of her career and scored her first two goals. Sam Swart, who subbed back in for a woman-up opportunity, also scored her first goal of the season as she swept in a rebound opportunity off the turf.

This was a nice breather game for the Orange, who are now going to start a run of six straight games (four of which are on the road) against teams currently ranked in the top-11 teams in the country. Things are about to get intense.

The ladies will be back in action one week from today, Sunday, February 20 at 4PM on ACC Network as they host No. 6 Stony Brook on a very special day in the Dome. It’s going to be a day-long celebration as Roy Simmons, Jr. enters the Syracuse Ring of Honor and Gary Gait and Katie Rowan have their jerseys retired. It’s a day not to be missed for any Syracuse lacrosse fan.