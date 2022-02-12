GameThread: Syracuse Orange (13-11, 7-6) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7)

If the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team can make it five straight wins, it will have to accomplish that feat without starting center Jesse Edwards on the road at Virginia Tech. Syracuse will be without Edwards—due to a fractured left wrist—for the first time this season, thus forcing Jim Boeheim to utilize a different starting lineup.

Both of these squads have won their last four games as they look to position themselves for the post-season. Syracuse’s starting guards and forwards have scored in double-figures in the last three competitions and if the Orange have a shot at an upset today that will have to continue.

Syracuse opened as an eight point underdog on the road. The over/under is set at 146. The Orange own the all-time series edge 11-5, including four out of seven inside Cassel Coliseum.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.