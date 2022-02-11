Syracuse men’s basketball vs Virginia Tech: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (13-11, 7-6) men’s basketball team is going to have to rely on their outside shooting when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7) in Blacksburg tomorrow night. Both teams are on four-game winning streaks as they try and play themselves back into NCAA Tournament discussion.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the game. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Virginia Tech 83, Syracuse 80

This one shouldn’t be dull as you have the second and third most efficient offenses in the ACC facing off. Even missing Jesse Edwards the Orange will have a size advantage which they have used in the past against the Hokies when they isolated Buddy Boeheim on the smaller Hunter Cattoor. I’d expect we see a heavy dose of that as Virginia Tech might be hesitant to use Nahiem Alleyne and put Cattoor on Cole Swider. Can Frank Anselem contain Keve Aluma inside? I think this will be close but the Orange will come up short.

Szuba

Virginia Tech 85, Syracuse 78

The Syracuse offense should continue to score against a so-so Virginia Tech defense and the balanced attack between the two guards and two forwards has been on full display, but the loss of Edwards will be apparent in this game as Aluma scores inside. Virginia Tech is one of the better offensive teams in the country, so expect shots to rain from the perimeter from the Alletne, Cattor and Storm Murphy troika. Ultimately the Syracuse defense surrenders too many points and Virginia Tech wins this one going away.

Zeke

Virginia Tech 78, Syracuse 67

Virginia Tech is also currently on a four-game win streak after losing to Miami January 26th. All things considered, it’s hard to see how Syracuse beats a team who is also riding some well-earned momentum without their breakout star Jesse Edwards.

Michael

Syracuse 81, Virginia Tech 79

The two best three-point shooters in the ACC are the focus of this one. Hunter Cattoor and Joe Girard can both take advantage of mismatches and continue to shoot well from beyond the arc. I know that losing Jesse is a big concern for the Orange, but the rest of the offense did fine in Boston after his exit. Even though Frank won’t have quite the same prowess, his rebounding and ball control should remain acceptable. The slight height advantage lets SU steal its fifth straight win.