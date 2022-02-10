Jesse Edwards out for season with fractured wrist

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has been on a roll, winning four straight. A large reason why Syracuse is streaking right now is the play of Jesse Edwards, who is in the midst of a breakout season with the Orange. Unfortunately, that season has been cut short as Syracuse Athletics announced that Edwards has fractured his left wrist and is out for the rest of the season.

INJURY UPDATE: Junior center Jesse Edwards has a fractured left wrist and is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/0JlPOz1xlO — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 10, 2022

Edwards has been one of the most improved players in the ACC, raising his points per game by 10 and his rebounds by four compared to last season. He’s been Syracuse’s starting center, playing over 30 minutes in 13 Orange games this year. Edwards had been showing incredible efficiency on both sides of the floor, shooting nearly 70% from the floor and ranking second in the ACC in blocks.

Syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota reports that Edwards injured his wrist during the Boston College game on Tuesday where he was held scoreless after playing only 13 minutes, both season lows. Ditota also reports that while an exact treatment plan has been determined, the most likely course of action for Edwards is surgery.

Syracuse now needs to regroup with the only center on the roster being Frank Anselem. While John Bol Ajak is listed as a center on SU’s roster, Jim Boeheim has been reluctant to play him there over the past two seasons, instead opting for Jimmy Boeheim to play the five in an emergency. The Orange’s thin rotation will now be severely tested down the stretch with Symir Torrence and Benny Williams being the only regular bench players.

Luckily for Syracuse, the Orange have relatively easier games upcoming to get acquainted with the new rotation and play-style with Anselem as the regular starter. The first three games upcoming are against Virginia Tech, Boston College and Georgia Tech, all in the bottom half of the ACC. However, Syracuse ends the season playing Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina and Miami, with each team a projected NCAA Tournament or bubble team.