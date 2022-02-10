Syracuse Orange in the NBA: New home for Elijah Hughes

The NBA Trading Deadline is today and we’ve already seen one former Syracuse Orange player change teams. Yesterday the Utah Jazz sent Elijah Hughes to the Portland Trailblazers

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

The move should allow Elijah to get more time as Portland strips down their roster to rebuild. Hughes has played in 14 games this season, averaging 8 minutes and 3.1 points.

thank you @utahjazz for believing me and giving me a opportunity to live out my dream



i’m beyond grateful — Eli (@elijahhughes4_) February 10, 2022

As Elijah departs Jerami Grant’s name is being widely circulated in rumors. Grant recently returned to the Detroit Pistons line-up. Grant is averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in Detroit and he could find himself on a playoff team by the end of the day.

Carmelo Anthony is dealing with an injury and hoping his Los Angeles Lakers squad can turn things around. Melo is averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a key reserve for the Lakers who are holding onto a play-in round spot as Carmelo chases that elusive NBA championship.

If Elijah Hughes wants an example of how to extend his time in the NBA on a rebuilding team he can look at former teammate Oshae Brissett. Brissett found his role with the Indiana Pacers late last season and turned it into a regular spot this year. Oshae has appeared in 43 games averaging 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The other Orange alum currently in the NBA is Michael Carter-Williams. He remains sidelined with an ankle injury and we might not see him until the 22-23 season tips off.

We’ll see how these players finish up the year and hopefully we have more action to see from Elijah in Rip City.