Syracuse football adds 2022 commit Kevin Jobity, Jr

National Signing Day is two days away and the Syracuse Orange continue to search for talent to add to the roster. The Orange picked up a commitment from Maryville defensive end Kevin Jobity, Jr. to add to the 2022 recruiting class.

Jobity, Jr. only played one year of high school football and while his offer list won’t jump off the page, the son of a former pro basketball player becomes an intriguing prospect. At 6’4 255 pounds he fits the profile of a pass-rushing defensive end.

The Orange lost a lot of production but it seems like Jobity, Jr. will need time to further develop. If he can become a contributor in a couple of years it will be a great pick-up for the Orange. We’ve often said that Syracuse needs to identify players under the radar and Jobity, Jr. could fit that bill.

We’ll see if Dino Babers and staff have any last-minute surprises left before Wednesday. Stay tuned for more National Signing Day news.