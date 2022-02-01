Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange No. 3 in preseason media/coaches poll

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team will start the season ranked No. 3 in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I preseason poll.

Starting the year at No. 3 in the ILWomen/IWLCA preseason rankings. https://t.co/RI0eLknfOq pic.twitter.com/EYZss0FZUt — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) January 31, 2022

The poll is a unique creation for the 2022 season that will combine media and coaches’ votes into one, comprehensive poll.

Defending champion Boston College starts the season at No. 1, receiving 24 of the 26 first-place votes. The other two votes went to North Carolina, who comes in at No. 2. Northwestern is fourth after SU, meaning the top four is made up of last year’s Final Four teams. Notre Dame rounds out the top-5.

The poll gives you a pretty clear idea about how difficult SU’s schedule is, as the Orange are set to face nine of the top 11 teams. The only teams in the top 11 they don’t play are Maryland and themselves. The ones they do play are Stony Brook (No. 6), Florida (No. 7), Duke (No. 8), Loyola (No. 10) and Virginia (No. 11) in addition to BC, UNC, NW and ND.

Overall, 11 of their 17 games are against currently ranked teams.

The craziness all begins when Kayla Treanor and Syracuse host No. 13 Stanford on Friday, February 11 in the season’s first top-20 battle.