Busy weekend for Syracuse’s track and field squads

After a week off the Syracuse Orange track and field teams were back in action over the weekend with the distance squad in Boston and the sprint/hurdle group (with a few distance runners) at Cornell. It’s a short season so Syracuse was looking to get some solid performances as athletes look to qualify for the ACC Indoor Championships.

The big news happened on Sunday evening in Boston when Nathan Henderson became the newest member of the Sub-4 minute mile club. Henderson ran 3:59.43 to finish right behind alum Joe Dragon and become the 6th Orange athlete to break 4 during their collegiate career.

Joe Dragon and Nathan Henderson break 4 minutes in the mile at Boston pic.twitter.com/Hvy37k7QoA — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) January 30, 2022

JP Trojan started his final indoor season off with a 13:49 which is 2nd-fastest in the ACC this season while Alex Comerford’s 14:10 is in the top 10 in the conference.

On Friday in Boston, Annie Boos led the way for the Syracuse women with a 4:45 mile which puts her in the top 15 in the ACC in the event this season. Ellie Lawlor (17:05), Reilly Zink (17:17) and Sophia Jacobs-Townley (17:39) entered the ACC top 20 in the 5000m.

At Cornell Saturday the focus was on Sean Tucker in the 60m dash and Tucker delivered a 2nd-place finish behind teammate Trei Thorogood.

WATCH: Sean Tucker wins his 60m prelim in stride. Finishes 2nd in the final heat at the Robert Kane Invitational at Cornell. pic.twitter.com/cEZgnpKkAd — Tommy CNY (@TommySladek) January 29, 2022

Syracuse’s sprint group fared well in Ithaca. In addition to Thorogood’s win, Kahnia Jaymes won the women’s 60m, Jaheem Hayles and Shaleah Colaire took first in the 60m hurdles, James Nmah won the 200m, Jana Riley won the women’s 400m,Kevin Robertson was first in the mile and the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kennedy Tarley, Eunice Boateng, Jana Riley and Colaire were winners. Hayles has the 5th-fastest time in the ACC and the Orange have four hurdlers in the top 11.

In addition to Dragon’s sub-4 there were other alumni in action over the weekend Freddie Crittenden made his indoor season debut and took 4th in the 60m hurdles while back in Boston Aidan Tooker turned in a 7:58 in the 3000m.

Syracuse is back in action next weekend in New York City.