Semifinal Gamethread: Syracuse mens’ soccer vs Creighton

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is back in the College Cup semifinals for the first time since 2015. They face the Creighton Blue Jays tonight at 6pm from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. The match can be streamed on ESPN or watched on ESPNU.

This season the Orange have amassed a record tying 17 wins on the year, currently with a record of 17-2-4, and has already won a match in Cary, taking home the ACC Title for the second time since joining the conference in 2013. On their way to the semis, the Orange beat Penn 2-1 in extra time, shut out Cornell 1-0 and outlasted Vermont in a 2-1 victory to send them on their way to the College Cup for their second time in program history.

From the Big East, Creighton is no stranger to the College Cup, making it to the semis six times since 1996. They also made it on to the finals in the 2000 tournament, eventually losing to future conference mates UConn in the title game. Their head coach, Johnny Torres is a former Creighton player who won the MAC Hermann trophy, and has since returned to lead them to a 36-25-10 record in his time at the helm.

This year the squad is 13-4-6 and has been scoring goals at-will on the campaign. Duncan McGuire leads the nation with 22 goals, and the team in general has put 63 in the back of the net, good for 2.74 goals per match. They’ll have their hands full against a stingy Syracuse back line, one of the best in the nation in what should be an up and down affair.

Enjoy the match and let’s hear from you all in the comments: