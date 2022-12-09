Syracuse football: OC Robert Anae reportedly leaving for NC State, Jason Beck promoted to OC

The Syracuse Orange turned heads with a 7-5 season and the program is seeing the side effects of that success. Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Syracuse DC Tony White was reportedly headed off to Nebraska to become it’s defensive coordinator. And late Thursday night ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Orange were losing another assistant as offensive coordinator Robert Anae is headed to NC State for its OC job.

Sources: NC State is hiring Syracuse OC Robert Anae as the school's next offensive coordinator. He replaces Tim Beck. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2022

NC State needs a replacement for former OC Tim Beck, who took the head coaching job at Coastal Carolina on Sunday. The Wolfpack turn to Anae, who is set to coach at his third ACC school in as many years. The Wolfpack initially struggled after Devin Leary’s season-ending injury but bounced back nicely to finish with an 8-4 record.

Syracuse’s offense showed significant improvement in many areas early on in the season. Offensive program was stalled by offensive line woes but the Orange offense looked more efficient and consistent than in previous losing seasons. That was in large part due to Anae and QB coach Jason Beck, who joined with Anae last season from Virginia.

And with Anae leaving, reports have come out quickly that Beck is not joining Anae at NC State. Instead, he’s being promoted to Syracuse’s offensive coordinator position.

With Anae moving on, #Syracuse is expected to promote quarterbacks coach Jason Beck to offensive coordinator, according to a source. Beck worked under Anae at Syracuse, Virginia and BYU. Certainly ready to run his own offense. https://t.co/LSmOLicBBG — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 9, 2022

At the very least, that provides Syracuse some stability on the offensive side of the ball. Beck has been with Anae at BYU and Virginia, so the offensive styles and coaching are not hugely different between the pair. At the very least, Syracuse’s offense will see a familiar face on the side line next season.