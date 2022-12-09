Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgetown

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. We normally reserve this for ACC games but when the Syracuse Orange play the Georgetown Hoyas we make an exception.

Opponent: Georgetown Hoyas

Location: Washington, DC

Students: 7,119 students who are ecstatic that Eric Dungey is coming to DC this spring

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Patrick Ewing is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this era. It’s hard to look good in a suit when you’re 7 feet tall.

Jim Boeheim probably already knows that he’s 2-0 at home wearing this look.

Advantage: Georgetown

Uniforms:

These teams should pull out their classic looks. Syracuse better wear the script uniforms honoring Pearl. We don’t care what the record says.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #HoyaSaxa

Woof.

Advantage: Push

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

This is just sad. Not sure we’ll see a program go lower.

All D.C. residents can attend the @GeorgetownHoops game this Wednesday for free! Just show your ID at the box office.



Hoyas vs. Siena

Wed., Dec. 7 | 6:30pm#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/hCHSgB6srV — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) December 5, 2022

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Syracuse comes out fired up after having spent the last few days dealing with Boeheim’s comments about how much they suck. Joe Girard feels more at home trying to get shots over Cormac Ryan but JJ Starling starts making shots and glaring at the Orange bench as the teams play a high-scoring half. Jesse Edwards comes out of the break fueled with anger over the Dutch being eliminated from the World Cup and he ends up with a 25-point 18-rebound performance that lifts Syracuse to a much-needed win.

Leaving this here so you can see how close our staff got with their ND prediction. In this one it’s a smaller crowd than the 80s but they are fired up. Jim Boeheim’s team responds to playing on Jim Boeheim Court under the Jim Boeheim banner in the Ring of Honor. Syracuse finally gets a win in the script so we can beg for them to be worn more often.