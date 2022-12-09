Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Georgetown

While this won’t have nearly as much of the same stakes as the ‘84 Big East Tournament Championship Game, you have to imagine the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has tomorrow’s matchup versus the Georgetown Hoyas marked, highlighted, and labeled on their calendars.

Syracuse (5-4, 1-0) is looking for its third-straight win after back-to-back victories against Notre Dame and Oakland, while the Hoyas are hoping to just get going in what’s been another dismal year in the Patrick Ewing era.

Here are our predictions against Georgetown:

Dom

Syracuse 78, Georgetown 71

On paper, Syracuse is better, but the Hoyas will be a difficult matchup. You’ve got a lot of similarities with both programs, mainly questionable consistency from the veterans and an almost completely different roster compared to last season. Not to compare the two programs, but this game has shades of the ‘Cuse versus Illinois matchup from earlier this season. The Hoyas are relying on a ton of new transfer players, while the Orange are banking on its youngsters. In addition to the freshmen coming through, Edwards needs to have a dominant, aggressive performance. If Syracuse can control the tempo and limit its turnovers, they will have just enough firepower to triumph over Georgetown.

Szuba

Syracuse 77, Georgetown 72

This game always features a few surprises. Although Syracuse is a ten-point favorite, give me the points in this game. Georgetown seems to make this series interesting even when the Hoyas are far from good and have no business doing so. Syracuse, of late, seems to be trending in the right direction and improving on both ends of the floor. Give me the Orange at home against a decidedly poor defensive team in Georgetown as Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards and Judah Mintz continue to score the ball effectively.

Kevin

Syracuse 73, Georgetown 68

This game is going to be close even if the numbers say it shouldn’t be. The Hoyas are going to try and make this a messy game and the Orange need to be smart with the ball. It’s also important for Jesse Edwards to stay out of foul trouble against the Georgetown frontcourt of Wahab and Akok. I don’t think the Hoyas can shoot well enough to out-score the Orange so this should be a close win.

Mike

Syracuse 79, Georgetown 70

When a rivalry that spans generations continues with its latest matchup, you can throw all logic out of the way. Last year was proof enough of that. Patrick Ewing and his team should be savoring their chance to add a black eye to an otherwise special day for Pearl and JAB. They will try anything and everything to disrupt the Orange tempo, so it’s important to stay disciplined and try to spread the ball around. SU needs Chris Bell and/or Justin Taylor to contribute a bit on offense to secure this win.

Christian

Syracuse 73, Georgetown 71

Syracuse’s defense has done a remarkable job this season of holding opponents to around their season average. There are still some problems in the zone, but the Orange defense is not going to be the primary reason why Syracuse loses games. This all falls on the offense. Once again, the Orange have to avoid desperation shots and settling for mid-range jumpers. Syracuse needs to show the offense that broke down Oakland with ball movement. If that happens, this game against Georgetown will be more comfortable.

