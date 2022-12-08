Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome

Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase.

On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.

Bench seating will be replaced for most of the Dome, including the 100, 200, and 300 levels. As a result, the JMA Wireless Dome will feature a new seating map and updated capacities for Syracuse Orange football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, and women’s lacrosse games. So far, no details have been released on the specific numerical changes in seating capacity.

Phase two renovations for the JMA Wireless dome Transformation Project will begin in the spring after Syracuse’s Commencement ceremony, with completion for phase two scheduled to be finished ahead of the 2024 football season, according to the press release. The University and JMA Wireless previously announced they expect work to be done ahead of the start of the 2023 football season.

John Wildhack, SU’s director of athletics, said Syracuse Athletics will provide “timely and transparent communication” as renovations for the Dome continue.

“There is no doubting the enormous impact the JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project is having on Syracuse Athletics, the five teams that call this building home and the fans who enjoy visiting and cheering on the Orange,” said Wildhack. “There is a lot of exciting work ahead and still many details to confirm, but Syracuse Athletics remains focused on providing an unmatched experience to our season ticket holders, donors and fans.”

Syracuse Athletics added that the Dome will feature special enhancements for fans to experience. This includes the introduction of new premium offerings, in-venue hospitality spaces (such as the Kuhn Game Day Lounge), and the finished construction of the Miron Victory Court.

The announcement comes as the JMA Wireless Dome has undergone several major changes in the past half-decade. In 2018, SU announced that the Dome would be getting a new roof, scoreboard, and improved accessibility as part of a $118 million investment that was approved by the SU’s Board of Trustees. And earlier this year in May, SU announced that it secured a 10-year naming rights partnership with JMA Wireless.

We look forward to the opening of the Sean Keeley Bagel Bar and the John Cassillo Craft Beer Corner.