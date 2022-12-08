Syracuse football: Linton enters transfer portal, three offers extended

The Syracuse Orange football team lost another member of the two-deep yesterday.

Defensive end/linebacker Steve Linton entered the transfer portal. Linton had 22 tackles last season including 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. His speed on the edge was often utilized in passing situations and the hope is that some of Syracuse’s younger defensive ends will be able to step into that role in 2023.

We’ve also learned that the Orange have offered three transfers: Elijah Jeudy, defensive linemand from Texas A&M, Paris Shand, defensive lineman from Arizona and De’Coldest Crawford, wide receiver from Nebraska.

Texas A&M DL transfer Elijah Jeudy plans to visit Syracuse. https://t.co/9SolRHl5Ea — James Finneral (@JamesFinneral) December 7, 2022

Jeudy is a 6’3, 295-lb freshman from Philadelphia. He only played in three games over two seasons at A&M but he was a four-star recruit. Jeudy is scheduled to visit Syracuse next weekend.

Where am I getting sacks at next season? pic.twitter.com/9wOv8wK51B — Paris Shand (@ParisShand) December 8, 2022

The 6’5, 281 lb Shand had 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Wildcats this season. The Toronto, Ontario native also forced two fumbles and he’ll have two more seasons of eligibility.

Crawford is a 6’ wide receiver from Shreveport, LA and he didn’t play this fall after suffering an injury in camp. He’s a former three-star recruit who had committed to LSU before joining Nebraska. De’Coldest will have four years of eligibility left which is plenty of time to catch passes and make HVAC commercials.