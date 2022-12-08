Syracuse Olympic sports: Fall sports recognition round-up

We know the Syracuse Orange have a huge opportunity this weekend at the College Cup but this is a good time to catch up on some of the honors earned by fall sport athletes.

We’ll start with Men’s Soccer. The Orange had five players receive United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Team honors. Forwards Levnonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku were named to the first team, Christian Curti received second team honors, and Russell Shealy and Jeorgio Kocevski were selected to the third team,

Johnson was also named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Award, the top award in college soccer. He and Opuku were the Syracuse All-ACC first-team selections and Ian McIntyre was named ACC Coach of the Year.

Field Hockey

Quirine Comans earned All-ACC first-team honors. She was also named to the NHCA All-Mideast Region first-team with Charlotte de Vries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof. Jannemijn Deutman and Willemijn Boogert were selected to the All-Mideast second-team.

W. Soccer

Shea Vanderbosch was named to the All-ACC freshmen team. She started 15 games this fall and recorded three shutouts.

Volleyball

Polina Shemanova was selected to the All-ACC first-team as well as the AVCA East Region first-team. Shemanova ended her career as the Orange’s all-time leader in kills.

Cross-Country

Savannah Roark earned All-American honors at the NCAA Championships. Brien Bell was selected as the Northeast Region Coach of the Year

Football

Several All-ACC teams have been announced. Let’s look at the Orange selections:

Oronde Gadsden: 1st-team All-ACC, 1st-team AP, 2nd-team PFF

Matthew Bergeron: 2nd-team All-ACC, 2nd-team AP, 2nd-team PFF

Sean Tucker: 2nd-team All-ACC, 2nd-team AP, 2nd-team PFF

Mikel Jones: 3rd-team All-ACC, 2nd-team AP

Marlowe Wax: 3rd-team PFF

Congratulations to all these Syracuse athletes on their accomplishments