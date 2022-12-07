Syracuse football: first down offense in 2022

The Syracuse Orange are preparing for their bowl game so we’ll take some time over these next couple of weeks to look back at 2022 and look ahead to 2023.

All year long we’ve looked at the first-down offense to see if the Orange were able to put themselves into position to keep the defense off-balance while setting themselves up for manageable 2nd and 3rd down situations.

Syracuse 2022 1st down offense Opponent Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Passing Attempts Passing Yards 1st Down Plays 1st Down Yards Opponent Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Passing Attempts Passing Yards 1st Down Plays 1st Down Yards Louisville 18 94 12 136 30 230 UConn 24 99 10 78 34 177 Purdue 15 68 13 96 28 164 Virginia 18 42 12 70 30 112 Wagner 22 256 10 169 32 425 NC State 14 79 10 37 24 116 Clemson 12 80 11 72 23 152 Notre Dame 13 26 14 96 27 122 Pitt 7 18 12 106 19 124 Florida State 16 84 7 3 23 87 Wake Forest 16 77 15 225 31 302 Boston College 18 99 15 163 33 262 Total 193 1022 141 1251 334 2273

Overall averaging 6.8 yards on first down is a positive sign. The Orange would be at 6.11 yards per first down if you take out the Wagner game so that shows the offense was improved in 2022. It also shows that Syracuse needs to figure out how to better take advantage of this success to score more points in 2023.

Some other notes:

The Orange ended up running more on first downs in every game except the Pitt one.

After the first half against Clemson, the offense struggled until facing Wake Forest. Shrader’s injury which limited his running and kept him out for Pitt really slowed this offense.

The final two games give hope that the staff and players were able to adjust after the slump. Can this carry forward if Sean Tucker doesn’t return?

When Syracuse found success passing, the ball was spread among players. It’ll be interesting to see what another off-season will do to the trust and timing between the quarterbacks and receivers.

Does anything surprise you about these numbers for 2022?