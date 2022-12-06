Syracuse vs. Oakland: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0) vs. Oakland Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2)

Day & Time: Tuesday, December 6, 6:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse is a comfortable 16 point favorite per the Draftkings Line.

TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 4, Syracuse

First Meeting: A very recent meeting in 2008 was the first between Syracuse and Oakland in November. The Orange, led by 18 points from Jonny Flynn, comfortably won 86-66.

Last Meeting: Perhaps it was a closer score than fans would’ve liked, but Syracuse did defeat Oakland 74-62 in December 2019. Elijah Hughes and Joe Girard broke the 20 point barrier in the win.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,103-430) | Oakland - Greg Kampe (37th year, 657-495)

Coach Bio: Kampe was a two-sport athlete at Bowling Green, playing basketball and football. He was a kicker, punter and cornerback for Bowling Green. After graduating, Kampe went to Toledo as a basketball assistant coach before becoming Oakland’s head coach in 1984, when the team was still in Division II. He’s stayed with the program ever since, including its move up to Division I in 1999. Kampe only sits behind Boeheim as the longest-tenured Division I head coach. He has made the NCAA Tournament three times with Oakland and won five coach of the year honors with the program.

Last Year: Oakland picked up a notable win by upsetting Oklahoma State in Stillwater early in the season. The Grizzlies started Horizon League play with a 9-1 record but struggled down the stretch, losing six of their last nine conference games. Oakland’s strong start got them the five-seed in the Horizon League tournament but the Grizzlies would fall to Wright State in the quarterfinals.

Last Game: A 40-point second half drove Oakland to its second overtime game of the season, this time against Purdue Fort Wayne. The Grizzlies only managed one field goal on eight attempts in the extra frame, losing 79-73.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Trey Townsend demands the ball for the Grizzlies with over 20 more field goal attempts than the next closest player. He’s scored in double-digits in every game this season, leading to a 16.1 points per game average.

If Syracuse Wins: If this is what happens to Grizzlies who mess with us, imagine what’s going to happen to Hoyas that mess with us.

If Syracuse Loses: No one tell Georgetown.

Fun Fact: Joe Girard reaches another milestone in his Orange career as the guard will most likely make his 100th consecutive start for Syracuse.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.