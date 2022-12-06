Syracuse track and field: Amanda Vestri’s school record highlights opening weekend

The Syracuse Orange indoor track teams were in action over the weekend to start the season.

The team split between two meets with the sprint/hurdle group at Cornell and the distance group at Boston University. We start in Boston as the fast BU track and runners still tapered from the cross-country season meant it was an opportunity for runners to get some good marks before getting rest during exams.

Amanda Vestri made her return to action with a new Syracuse school record in the 5000 with a 15:42.48. This broke the existing record by Paige Stoner, who was busy this weekend winning the US Marathon Championships in a course record time of 2:26:01 (Congrats to Paige and fellow Orange alum Maegan Krifchin who was 7th in 2:29. Both women hit US Olympic Trials qualifying times and this was Maegan’s 3rd marathon in the last month.)

How about Maegan Krifchin?! She keeps running marathons and just keeps getting faster.



Over the past month she has run:

11/6: NYC Marathon, 2:40:52

11/20: Philly Marathon, 2:31:41

12/4: California International Marathon, 2:29:21



Today's run was a lifetime best! — Fast Women (@fast_women) December 4, 2022

Vestri was 17th at BU while cross-country All-American Savannah Roark finished 43rd in 16:08. For the men, Paul O’Donnell was 66th in the 5000m in a time of 13:54 which isn’t far off last year’s best time for the Orange.

At Cornell, the Syracuse women had two winners. Kahniya James won the 60m dash in a time of 7.48 seconds and Lizzie Bigelow won the 1000m run in 3:02. For the men, Trei Thorogood won the 60m dash in 6.73 while Anthony Vazquez won the 60m hurdles in 7.95.

The Orange will be back in action when the calendar turns to 2023. We’ll keep you updated after the next competition.