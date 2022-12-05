Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Bowling for College Cups!

The Syracuse Orange are going bowling! In state! Good things are happening to everyone besides men’s basketball!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

The Syracuse Orange are playing Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl! Winner gets their dream job...

This season was the best case scenario for the Orange, no?

The next three weeks and bowl game are an opportunity for young guys to step up. Who are we looking at?

SYRACUSE MEN'S SOCCER IS IN THE COLLEGE CUP (AKA FINAL FOUR)

How did the men’s team get this far? Are they truly the favorite to win the whole thing?

We preview Syracuse vs Creighton

Men’s basketball... oof.

