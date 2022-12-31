Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Boston College Eagles

The Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1) men’s basketball team returns from the holiday break as the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) visit the JMA Wireless Dome for the last game in 2022.

Syracuse needs a win in this one. You can call it “must win” or not, but if the Orange drop another home game to a team outside the top 100 it’s not going to be a good thing.

BC enters this one after knocking off Virginia Tech in their last game. The Eagles have lost to Maine and New Hampshire already so maybe Syracuse should borrow some SUNY gear to make BC think it’s another Northeast state school they’re facing....

Will the Orange be able to avoid another slow start? Will we see a change in the starting forwards? It feels like forever since we saw Syracuse in action and it’ll be interesting to see if the team plays with the same intensity that they closed the Pitt game with....let’s hope so.

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!