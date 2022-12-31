Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2:00 pm

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Boston College Blog: BC Interruption

Rivalry: 55-26, Syracuse

Current Streak: 8, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse lost the first three matchups that it played against Boston College. The first of those meetings came in 1959, where the Eagles won 78-71 in Syracuse. Pete Chudy led the Orange with 13 points while Jon Cincebox grabbed 19 boards.

Last Meeting: Syracuse punished Boston College for hurting Jesse Edwards by pummeling the Eagles in the Dome with a 76-56 win. The Eagles only shot 34.8% from the floor.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,107-431) | Boston College - Earl Grant (second season, 20-25)

Coach Bio: Grant played his collegiate basketball at Division II Georgia College for two seasons. He started his coaching career at The Citadel before joining Gregg Marshall’s staff at Winthrop. Marshall took the head coaching job at Wichita State and brought Grant with him for three seasons. Grant then moved on to Clemson as an assistant for four seasons.

Grant got his first head coaching job at the College of Charleston in 2014. After a slow start his first two seasons, the Cougars finished at least fourth in the CAA every year afterwards. That included a conference championship in 2018, meaning the College of Charleston qualified for the NCAA Tournament. He then moved to Boston College for his first year at the helm in the 2021-22 season.

Last Year: Boston College massively struggled in its first season under Grant, going on two separate five-game losing streaks. Despite finishing 13th in the ACC, the Eagles got it together to shock in the conference tournament, winning games against Pitt and Wake Forest before barely losing to Miami in overtime.

Last Game: A back-and-forth game between Boston College and Virginia Tech went to overtime where the Eagles squeaked by for a 70-65 win. The win marked the first ranked win for Boston College under Grant.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: T.J. Bickerstaff is the first line of defense for an undersized Boston College team. He leads the Eagles with seven rebounds per game.

If Syracuse Wins: How many times do we have to teach Boston College a lesson?

If Syracuse Loses: Unfortunately, Syracuse gets relegated to the Fenway Bowl as punishment.

Fun Fact: If you forgot Syracuse basketball exists, you’re not alone. That’s an 11-day break between games.

