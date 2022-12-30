Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Boston College

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (8-5, 1-1) is back in the Dome to take on the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) as the Orange hope to build some momentum before ACC play becomes increasingly difficult heading into January.

Tip-off between the Orange and Eagles is scheduled for 2 pm EST, with the game also available for stream via ESPN’s ACC Network.

Here are our predictions:

Dom

Syracuse 72, Boston College 63

While the Eagles do possess a top-75 defense per KenPom, Boston College’s scheme of preventing outside shots won’t deter a Syracuse team that has focused mainly on attacking the basket and looking for easy points close to the rim. If Jesse Edwards has his usual big game in the paint and the Joe Girard-Judah Mintz backcourt can keep the Eagles’ defense honest, it’s hard to see BC generating enough points to sneak out a victory on the road.

Mike

Syracuse 68, Boston College 60

This has the makings of an ugly game. Syracuse has started off nearly every game slow on the offensive end, while BC is shooting a bottom-50 41.3% from the field and isn’t built to pick apart the zone. The difference is Jesse Edwards, who has a massive height advantage over the Boston College starters. As long as the SU gameplan remains feeding him the ball, the Dutchman can work his magic from down under and carry ‘Cuse to the win.

Christian

Syracuse 82, Boston College 65

This shouldn’t be a close game. If it is, chalk it up to dumb conference stuff happening. Jesse Edwards should dominate this game as BC is horrendously undersized for a Power Five team and the BC defense is “a thing.” But then again, this season has been all about dumb stuff happening so this could easily be a single digit game until the Orange pull away in the end.

Szuba

Syracuse 78, Boston College 68

Syracuse should be able to win this game going away. Boston College is coming off a win against Virginia Tech, but the Eagles don’t do much well and it doesn’t have the shooters to take advantage of the Orange’s defensive weakness. Boston College doesn’t take many threes and it doesn’t make the few it attempts at a good percentage, either (26.6%). The Syracuse offense should be able to score here behind the big three and this is the kind of game where the run-it-by-committee group of forwards should have greater impact.

Kevin

Syracuse 72, Boston College 65

After a long break I don’t think this one will be pretty but Syracuse should control this game. It’s important for the Orange to get a lead and dictate the tempo as BC wants to frustrate and slow their opponents. No one wants to go into 2023 with a home loss to the hapless Eagles.