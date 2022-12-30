Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. 2022 hasn’t been the greatest for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team so let’s put this year to rest shall we? Closing out the calendar year is the

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

Students: 9,681 students who aren’t old enough to remember the last time BC made the Sweet Sixteen

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

If you’re going to wear New Balance you need to either be breaking world records like Sydney McLaughlin or getting lots of money like Jack Harlow. Earl Grant doesn’t fit either category.

Oh there is a third category of people who can get away with wearing New Balance.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

BC has been in desperate need of some kind of re-brand. Perhaps going with this script is the way to go

Speaking of script, why is Syracuse doing this dance by not going to these full-time?

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #ForBoston

BC should just go for cheap publicity and change it to #FromBoston and capitalize on those Sam Adams cousin commercials.

Advantage: BC

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

How do you turn the conversation when you lose home games to Maine and New Hampshire? Drop some new facility photos

The baskets were hung from the ceiling with care; in hopes that the Eagles would soon be practicing there... pic.twitter.com/cK0DxNQYjJ — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) December 24, 2022

Advantage: BC

Prediction:

After a week off, these teams are sloppy to start. It’s a quiet JMA Dome for most of the first half meaning you can hear Jim Boeheim telling his players that they’d better not ruin his New Year’s Eve or else they’ll be practicing at 12:01 AM. Jesse Edwards isn’t going to let that happen and he takes over in the second half as the Orange pull away for a 78-67 win.