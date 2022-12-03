TNIAAM Reacts: You told us your thoughts on Syracuse Football

While we wait for the Syracuse Orange to find out their bowl destination we asked you where you thought the team would land.

Most of you expect the Orange to head down the Thruway to take on a Big Ten opponent in Yankee Stadium.

Syracuse struggled at BC last week but most of you thought Garrett Shrader’s passing was the reason the losing streak was stopped.

While Dino Babers is assured of returning in 2023, there is plenty of concern that he’ll need to replace one staff member. I know all of us hope that’s not Tony White, but something to watch for would be a return to coaching for Bronco Mendenhall. If he comes back, it’s likely he’d want to bring Robert Anae and/or Jason Beck with him.

We’ve debated if this 7-5 season was successful and you told us you’re just “mildly Pl34sed” with the outcome. Hopefully a bowl win will boost that needle a bit heading into the off-season.