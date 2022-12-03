Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-4) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1)

Day & Time: Saturday, December 3, 12:00 pm

Location: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind.

Line: Syracuse continues its underdog streak as the Draftkings Line gives Notre Dame 6.5 points.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down

Rivalry: 31-23, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Notre Dame

First Meeting: By early basketball standards, Syracuse had an offensive field day against Notre Dame on February 12, 1914. The Orange won comfortably 50-14 with Lew Castle scoring 20 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse felt the weight of not having Jesse Edwards available for last season’s game as the Orange were outrebounded 41-28. Paul Atkinson Jr. dominated for Notre Dame with 20 points and 17 rebounds as the Orange lost 79-69.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,102-430) | Notre Dame - Mike Brey (23rd year, 478-260)

Coach Bio: Brey started his collegiate basketball career with Northwestern State for three years and finished at George Washington during his final season. He would return to his high school, the prolific DeMatha High School in Maryland, as an assistant for five years before being hired by Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Brey served as an assistant on Krzyzewski’s staff for eight seasons before taking the head coaching job at Delaware in 1995. He led the Blue Hens to three 20-plus win seasons and two NCAA tournament appearances during his five years as head coach.

Brey then became the head coach of Notre Dame in 2000, where he has stayed since. The Fighting Irish have accumulated 15 20-plus win seasons and 12 NCAA tournament appearances. That includes a 32-win campaign during the 2014-15 season where Notre Dame won the ACC tournament, the only conference championship that the Fighting Irish have won under Brey. His deepest tournament runs with the Fighting Irish were back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.

Last Year: Notre Dame took advantage of a weak ACC to turn around a five-loss non-conference schedule into the second seed in the ACC tournament. The Fighting Irish were upset by eventual ACC champs Virginia Tech in the first round. Notre Dame’s strong ACC play was enough to get the Fighting Irish into the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Notre Dame got through Rutgers in the First Four 11-seed and upset six-seed Alabama before dropping to Texas Tech.

Last Game: Notre Dame’s defense completely shut down Michigan State as the Spartans only shot 38.9% from the floor. That allowed Notre Dame to build a 23-point lead at one point in the first half before winning 70-52.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Baldwinsville native JJ Starling returns to Central New York after shunning the Orange for Notre Dame in the recruiting cycle. So far, he’s proving his worth at the Fighting Irish as Notre Dame’s third leading scorer with 13 points per game.

If Syracuse Wins: Mike Brey has to stop wearing shorts on the sidelines.

If Syracuse Loses: Jim Boehiem returns to wearing suits on the sidelines to just change the mojo.

Fun Fact: Unfortunately for Syracuse, the Orange get the pleasure of playing Notre Dame in South Bend, where the Fighting Irish are 20-1 starting from last season

