Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange move back into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Location: South Bend, IN

Students: 8,854 students who have already donated their Pyning for Drew t-shirts to Goodwill

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Mike Brey is the reason we’ve got this category. Big Divorced Dad Energy!

Jim Boeheim says he likes this new era of casual sideline attire....and those words hurt all of the former employees of The Official Jim Boeheim Jacket Toss Tracker™ .

Advantage: Notre Dame

Uniforms:

If Notre Dame goes white with the gold trim, that’s a pretty sweet look. If it’s the white and blue, it’s kind of bland. Syracuse will be in orange which is great, but won’t be in script which isn’t great.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoIrish

Simple and clean.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

This first one is going to be hard to top. The Fake Nunes staff has a firm belief that Brey knows his donuts.

We can’t do it without our students!



Saturday’s game is an early one so we’re doing donuts on me ahead of the noon tip-off for the best student section around! pic.twitter.com/FiGLjX3DDV — Mike Brey (@NDMikeBrey) December 1, 2022

Advantage: Notre Dame

Prediction:

Syracuse comes out fired up after having spent the last few days dealing with Boeheim’s comments about how much they suck. Joe Girard feels more at home trying to get shots over Cormac Ryan but JJ Starling starts making shots and glaring at the Orange bench as the teams play a high-scoring half. Jesse Edwards comes out of the break fueled with anger over the Dutch being eliminated from the World Cup and he ends up with a 25-point 18-rebound performance that lifts Syracuse to a much-needed win.