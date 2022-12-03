Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish/Vermont Catamounts

Hope you cleared your afternoon Syracuse Orange fans.

First up we’ve got the Men’s Basketball ACC opener as the 3-4 Orange travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish up at Noon on ESPN 2. Notre Dame comes into the game with a 6-1 record, the one loss coming to St. Bonaventure. The Orange are trying to avoid a four-game losing streak, which would be the second one in 2022.

Here we’ve got things to watch along with our predictions.

Then, we’ve got the Orange futbol squad hosting the Vermont Catamounts at 2 on ESPN+. Syracuse is looking to get back to the College Cup for the 2nd time in program history. Check out Steve’s preview of the game.

We’ll have this thread up all afternoon and let’s hope it’s a good one for the Orange on the court and on the pitch.