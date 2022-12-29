Game thread: Syracuse Orange (7-5) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)

What better way to spend a Thursday afternoon than watching Syracuse Orange football? The Orange are in the Bronx to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
As you get ready for the game, here’s some news you might have missed during the holiday week.
- Mikel Jones will be joining Matthew Bergeron, Sean Tucker and Garrett Williams in the NFL Draft
- Christian got the Minnesota perspective on this match-up
- Mike looked back at the last times these teams met - the 2013 Texas Bowl
- These are the things we’re watching for in today’s game
- Fake Nunes previewed the game
Loading comments...