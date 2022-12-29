 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game thread: Syracuse Orange (7-5) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)

Can the Orange keep the Pinstripe Bowl win streak alive?

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Syracuse vs Minnesota Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

What better way to spend a Thursday afternoon than watching Syracuse Orange football? The Orange are in the Bronx to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

As you get ready for the game, here’s some news you might have missed during the holiday week.

