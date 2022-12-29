Syracuse men’s basketball misses out on Top-10 recruit Elliot Cadeau

The Syracuse Orange were unable to land a major commitment from the Class of 2024. Link Academy’s Elliot Cadeau, the consensus No. 2 PG in that class, will instead join an ACC rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Cadeau made the announcement during halftime of his latest game and also posted it on his social media.

Cadeau was previously offered a three-year NIL deal by Adam Weitsman reportedly worth seven figures. He is able to reclassify to the Class of 2023 but has not yet chosen to do so.

In addition to Syracuse and UNC, Texas, Texas Tech, Louisville, and Kansas were final suitors for the 6’2” guard.

Right now, the Orange do not have a single commitment for either the Class of 2023 or 2024. After their preseason game against Southern New Hampshire, Head Coach Jim Boeheim said that the program is prepared to not bring in any new recruits for next season. Both On3 and 247 Sports show that all the rated ‘23 players SU offered scholarships to have committed elsewhere.

How concerned are you about the immediate future of Syracuse men’s basketball?