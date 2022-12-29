 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football: which Orange players are suiting up for the Pinstripe Bowl?

Recapping who’s in and who’s out of the game (and why)

By Michael Ostrowski
Florida State v Syracuse Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange roster for today’s game against Minnesota is basically finalized, barring any last-minute scratches. So, we thought we’d go through which players are still suiting up for ‘Cuse, and which ones are sitting out.

*NOTE: Redshirts are eligible to play in the Bowl, but this list only contains players that have already appeared in regular season games.

They’re In!

  • DBs Justin Barron, Alijah Clark, Eric Coley, Malcolm Folk, Rob Hanna, Isaiah Johnson, Bralyn Oliver, Jason Simmons Jr., and Jeremiah Wilson
  • DL Belizaire Bassette, Kevon Darton, Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff, Jatius Geer, Kevin Jobity Jr., Francois Nolton Jr., Chase Simmons, and Caleb Okechukwu
  • K Brady Denaburg and Andre Szmyt
  • LBs Kadin Bailey, Ryan Dolan, Leon Lowery, Derek McDonald, Austin Roon, Anwar Sparrow, and Marlowe Wax
  • LS Aaron Bolinsky and Mike Midkiff
  • OL Chris Bleich, Jakob Bradford, Enrique Cruz Jr., Joe Cruz, Dakota Davis, Kalan Ellis, Austyn Kauhi, Josh Ilaoa, Anthony Red, Darius Tisdale, and Carlos Vettorello
  • P Ian Hawkins, Max Von Marburg, and James Williams
  • QBs Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, JaCobian Morgan, and Garret Shrader
  • RBs LeQuint Allen and Juwaun Price
  • TEs Oronde Gadsden II, Steven Mahar Jr., Max Mang, and Dan Villari
  • WRs D’Marcus Adams, Damien Alford, Devaughn Cooper, Umari Hatcher, C.J. Hayes, and Trebor Pena
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Syracuse at Wake Forest Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

They’re Out :(

Declared for NFL Draft

  • DB Garrett Williams
  • FB Chris Elmore
  • LBs Mikel Jones
  • OL Matthew Bergeron
  • RB Sean Tucker
NCAA Football: North Carolina State at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In the Transfer Portal

  • DBs Ja’Had Carter and Duce Chestnut
  • DL Josh Hough and Steve Linton
  • OL Tyler Magnuson and Chad Schuster
  • WRs Dom Foster, Courtney Jackson, and Anthony Queeley
Wagner v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Injured, Returning in 2023

  • DL Denis Jaquez Jr. and Terry Lockett
  • LB Stefon Thompson
  • WR Isaiah Jones

Who are you most excited to see play this afternoon?

