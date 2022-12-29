Syracuse football: which Orange players are suiting up for the Pinstripe Bowl?

The Syracuse Orange roster for today’s game against Minnesota is basically finalized, barring any last-minute scratches. So, we thought we’d go through which players are still suiting up for ‘Cuse, and which ones are sitting out.
*NOTE: Redshirts are eligible to play in the Bowl, but this list only contains players that have already appeared in regular season games.
They’re In!
- DBs Justin Barron, Alijah Clark, Eric Coley, Malcolm Folk, Rob Hanna, Isaiah Johnson, Bralyn Oliver, Jason Simmons Jr., and Jeremiah Wilson
- DL Belizaire Bassette, Kevon Darton, Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff, Jatius Geer, Kevin Jobity Jr., Francois Nolton Jr., Chase Simmons, and Caleb Okechukwu
- K Brady Denaburg and Andre Szmyt
- LBs Kadin Bailey, Ryan Dolan, Leon Lowery, Derek McDonald, Austin Roon, Anwar Sparrow, and Marlowe Wax
- LS Aaron Bolinsky and Mike Midkiff
- OL Chris Bleich, Jakob Bradford, Enrique Cruz Jr., Joe Cruz, Dakota Davis, Kalan Ellis, Austyn Kauhi, Josh Ilaoa, Anthony Red, Darius Tisdale, and Carlos Vettorello
- P Ian Hawkins, Max Von Marburg, and James Williams
- QBs Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, JaCobian Morgan, and Garret Shrader
- RBs LeQuint Allen and Juwaun Price
- TEs Oronde Gadsden II, Steven Mahar Jr., Max Mang, and Dan Villari
- WRs D’Marcus Adams, Damien Alford, Devaughn Cooper, Umari Hatcher, C.J. Hayes, and Trebor Pena
They’re Out :(
Declared for NFL Draft
- DB Garrett Williams
- FB Chris Elmore
- LBs Mikel Jones
- OL Matthew Bergeron
- RB Sean Tucker
In the Transfer Portal
- DBs Ja’Had Carter and Duce Chestnut
- DL Josh Hough and Steve Linton
- OL Tyler Magnuson and Chad Schuster
- WRs Dom Foster, Courtney Jackson, and Anthony Queeley
Injured, Returning in 2023
- DL Denis Jaquez Jr. and Terry Lockett
- LB Stefon Thompson
- WR Isaiah Jones
Who are you most excited to see play this afternoon?
