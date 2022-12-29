Syracuse football: which Orange players are suiting up for the Pinstripe Bowl?

The Syracuse Orange roster for today’s game against Minnesota is basically finalized, barring any last-minute scratches. So, we thought we’d go through which players are still suiting up for ‘Cuse, and which ones are sitting out.

*NOTE: Redshirts are eligible to play in the Bowl, but this list only contains players that have already appeared in regular season games.

They’re In!

DBs Justin Barron, Alijah Clark, Eric Coley, Malcolm Folk, Rob Hanna, Isaiah Johnson, Bralyn Oliver, Jason Simmons Jr., and Jeremiah Wilson

DL Belizaire Bassette, Kevon Darton, Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff, Jatius Geer, Kevin Jobity Jr., Francois Nolton Jr., Chase Simmons, and Caleb Okechukwu

K Brady Denaburg and Andre Szmyt

LBs Kadin Bailey, Ryan Dolan, Leon Lowery, Derek McDonald, Austin Roon, Anwar Sparrow, and Marlowe Wax

LS Aaron Bolinsky and Mike Midkiff

OL Chris Bleich, Jakob Bradford, Enrique Cruz Jr., Joe Cruz, Dakota Davis, Kalan Ellis, Austyn Kauhi, Josh Ilaoa, Anthony Red, Darius Tisdale, and Carlos Vettorello

P Ian Hawkins, Max Von Marburg, and James Williams

QBs Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, JaCobian Morgan, and Garret Shrader

RBs LeQuint Allen and Juwaun Price

TEs Oronde Gadsden II, Steven Mahar Jr., Max Mang, and Dan Villari

WRs D’Marcus Adams, Damien Alford, Devaughn Cooper, Umari Hatcher, C.J. Hayes, and Trebor Pena

They’re Out :(

Declared for NFL Draft

DB Garrett Williams

FB Chris Elmore

LBs Mikel Jones

OL Matthew Bergeron

RB Sean Tucker

In the Transfer Portal

DBs Ja’Had Carter and Duce Chestnut

DL Josh Hough and Steve Linton

OL Tyler Magnuson and Chad Schuster

WRs Dom Foster, Courtney Jackson, and Anthony Queeley

Injured, Returning in 2023

DL Denis Jaquez Jr. and Terry Lockett

LB Stefon Thompson

WR Isaiah Jones

Who are you most excited to see play this afternoon?