1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange fall in Fiesta Bowl

The #14 Syracuse Orange entered the Fiesta Bowl on an eight-game winning streak and were looking to cap a 10-win season. Michael Bishop and the #10 Kansas State Wildcats had other ideas.

Bishop completed 14 of 23 passes for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added another 73 yards plus a touchdown on the ground as Kansas State won 35-18.

The Orange struck first getting points on the first of Nate Trout’s three field goals. Kansas State responded with 21 points in the second quarter. Bishop found Darnell McDonald for the first of the three touchdown connections for the duo in the game. After Bishop ran in for a score, he connected with Justin Swift for a 28-yard score.

Syracuse closed the gap before halftime as Dee Brown run one in from 24 yards out and then the Orange scored on a safety. Trout added a field goal right before the half and Syracuse had momentum going in down just 21-15.

Both defenses held in the third quarter, but in the fourth Bishop and McDonald connected two more times as the Wildcats pulled away.

Donovan McNabb finished 16 for 29 for 271 yards passing with an additional 81 yards on the ground. Brown had 48 yards rushing and Kevin Johnson was the top receiver with four catches for 101 yards.

Syracuse finishes the season with a 9-4 record and end up ranked 21st in the final poll. The Orange rebounded from that 1-3 start to win the Big East and make a major bowl game.