Syracuse football: Mikel Jones declares for NFL Draft

The leader of the Syracuse Orange defense is taking his talents to the next level. Linebacker Mikel Jones, Captain of the Mob and a leader both on and off the field, has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

During his four seasons in Syracuse, Jones tallied 301 tackles (163 solo), 24 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and four fumbles recovered. His decision to return to the Orange this season is a big reason why the team was able to earn bowl eligibility.

He will depart the program as one of the highest rated LB prospects in this year’s Draft class. Stefon Thompson, Marlowe Wax, Anwar Sparrow, and Derek McDonald remain on the roster, with one of the first two expected to take over ‘Kel’s starting role next season.

Thanks for everything Mikel and best of luck in the NFL!