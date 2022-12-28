Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Location: Along the shores of Lake Minnetonka

Students: 30,907 students who found their dream school

The 2022 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff realized that some of what’s missing in these games is that the Orange aren’t playing for any rivalry trophies and they are out to fix that injustice. Each week the winner of the FNSI will get to take home a new trophy. This week we give you

The Coyle-Kochis Trophy

While you are all aware that Minnesota AD Mark Coyle left Syracuse for that job, how many of you knew that he filled his open women’s rowing coach position with Syracuse alum, Alicea Kochis.

The Great One Hair Factor

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at who is wearing #99 and determine who has the better salad.

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff gets an easy win over Lorenza Surgers in this one. Did we rig the voting? Shh...no one likes a snitch

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Leonard Nimoy vs Peter Falk

Advantage: Push

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #RTB/#SkiUMah

The tradition should dictate using “Ski-U-Mah” but head coaches don’t want to give up the patent on a trademark they brought from one job and will take to the next.

Advantage: Minnesota despite being sellouts

Linebackers Coach Looks Like:

Fans of the LeBatard Show might know this game, it’s where we guess what is the best description for a position coach from each team. This year’s choice will be linebackers coach. This week’s match-up (now easier to compare thanks to Michael’s discovery of the image slider):

Joe Rossi looks like a guy who can help you get a great deal on life insurance coverage.

Syracuse has no one listed at the position now so it’s hard to figure out who they look like.

Advantage: Minnesota

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

There’s a lot at stake in this game. The Orange put their perfect Pinstripe Bowl record on the line while PJ Fleck wants to rip donuts in center field on a Bad Boy Mower. We’re still disappointed that The Lox aren’t performing at halftime but instead we of Styles P we’ll get Styles G Garrett Shrader getting high with his deep throws to Oronde Gadsden II.