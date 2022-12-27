TNIAAM year in review: Some of the favorite stories of 2022

As we come to the end of 2022, it’s time to reflect on the past year of Syracuse Orange athletics. It’s been about a year since I took over running this website and I wanted to share a piece from each of our writers that I’ve enjoyed.

Steve: Men’s Soccer National Champions

We have to lead off with the highlight of the year. The Orange’s post-season run was amazing and after all the suffering Steve’s faced watching the Syracuse offensive line, it was great to see him able to share a story of fútbol glory.

Christian: Grading the Bowl Eligible Orange

Each week Christian reviewed the Syracuse football performance by position and no week was more enjoyable to read than the Orange’s 6th win.

James: Joe Girard’s slide to shooting guard

James is at his best when he’s digging into longer features like this pre-season look at JG3. A mix of quotes, statistics and analysis and you can get a fair assessment of a player who certainly is a lightning rod among the fans.

Andy: Dino Babers’ $10m buyout

Pete Thamel’s “source” spilled the beans on what kind of money the Orange might owe Babers if he was fired. This report just added more gas to the fire, a fire that hasn’t cooled even with the Pinstripe Bowl invite.

Mike: Syracuse Ice Hockey’s Sarah Thompson’s “Sticks Together”

Mike profiled the Syracuse junior’s community service work. I know these stories don’t draw engagement but it’s an area where I wish we could do more. Highlighting these athletes for their achievements outside of sports is something that should happen more often.

John O: Top M. Lax moments in Carrier Dome history

Back in April we looked at some of the top memories under the Carrier Dome name. John’s walk through the Orange lax history in the building was a reminder at the amazing talent that have cradled a ball in their sticks under the Dome lights.

Dominic: Remembering Pearl Washington

When the Orange inducted Pearl into the Ring of Honor, Dom reminded us of what made the legendary point guard so special. The combination of the opening of the Carrier Dome and Pearl’s arrival from NYC really made Syracuse a national basketball brand and opened the door for the legends who followed him.

Kevin: The Irish fishing boat named Syracuse

Nothing exemplifies the vibes of this website than this story from February when a reader tagged us in this news story. We had script Syracuse, a captain named Alan Carleton taking on Russia,

If you’ve enjoyed anything we’ve written in 2022, please share in the comments.