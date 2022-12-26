Syracuse football: Looking at the Orange’s Pinstripe Bowl history

With the Syracuse Orange ready to make their third Pinstripe Bowl appearance, it’s a good time to look back at the previous two trips to the Bronx.

In 2010, Syracuse faced the Kansas State Wildcats in the inaugural Pinstripe Bowl. A cold December afternoon couldn’t stop these two offenses from lighting up the scoreboard. Delone Carter carried the ball 27 times for 198 yards and two scores. Ryan Nassib threw for 239 and three scores. Marcus Sales hauled in all three of those on his way to 172 yards receiving. The game wasn’t decided until a controversial taunting penalty on Adrian Hilburn forced the Wildcats to attempt a game-tying two-point conversion from the 17-yard line. The Orange defense held and Syracuse had a 36-34 win.

The Orange came back to the Bronx in 2012. This time their Big 12 opponent was the West Virginia Mountaineers. Syracuse started out with a 12-0 lead but a Steadman Bailey touchdown reception closed the gap to 12-7 at the half. The Orange roared out of the locker room and put the game away with 23 points in the third quarter.

Prince Tyson-Gulley was the star of the day. He carried the ball 26 times for 213 yards and two scores while also pulling in 5 receptions for 56 yards and another score. Jerome Smith had 29 carries for 152 yards and the Syracuse defense contributed two safeties in the 38-12 blowout win,

Can another Syracuse running back steal the spotlight in this year’s game?