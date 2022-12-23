Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange

We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:

Name: Braylen Ingraham

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Previous School: Alabama

Stats: 6’4 298 lbs

Position: Defensive Line

Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman.

Other Offers: Chose Alabama over Auburn, Oklahoma and Oregon. Had offers from a couple of schools you might know like Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Twitter: @BIngraham5

Player Breakdown: Played in five games in his three years at Alabama but was not on the 2022 roster after he “medically retired”. It’s unclear what that means exactly but after graduating this fall, he’ll have two years to play. Can he be healthy enough to provide an impact on the interior of the Orange defensive line? Based on his high school rankings, it’s sure worth the risk at a position of need.

Highlights: