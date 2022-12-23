Syracuse football: LB Josiah Jeffery signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Josiah Jeffery

Hometown: Greenwood, S.C.

Previous School: Greenwood

Stats: 6-foot-1, 210 lbs

Position: Linebacker

Ratings: On3 - 3 star - 84; 247 - 3 Star - 84

Other Offers: Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State

Twitter/Instagram feed: @JosiahJeffery8 / @getlive8_

Player Breakdown: Jeffrey is the third linebacker signed to the 2023 class, with Zyian Moultrie-Goddard and JuCo Lonnie Rice being the others. He’s a All-State selection from South Carolina who could add some depth to another thinning position.

Highlights: