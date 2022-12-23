Syracuse football: OT Joe More signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Joe More

Hometown: Franklin, Tenn

Previous School: Christ Presbyterian Academy / Richmond Spiders

Stats: 6-foot-5, 302 lbs

Position: Offensive line

Ratings: No transfer ratings on him.

Other Offers: San Diego State, Tulane, Marshall, ODU, BGSU, Western Kentucky, Buffalo, among others.

Twitter/Instagram feed: @nolove78

Player Breakdown: Three year starter and All-CAA tackle for the Spiders last year, More has experience and talent to make an impact at Syracuse right off the bat. In his time at Richmond he did play against the likes of Virginia, Virginia Tech and Boston College, so there should at least be a familiarity with the level of play required of him. Another I’d expect as a January enrollee and will be one to watch develop for the season.

Highlights: