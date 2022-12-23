Syracuse football: OT Trevion Mack signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Trevion Mack

Hometown: Moundsview, Minn.

Previous School: Irondale

Stats: 6-foot-6, 290 lbs

Position: Offensive line

Ratings: On3 - 3 Stars - 81.85; 247 - 3 Stars - 0.8270

Other Offers: Northern Illinois. Minnesota was sniffing around as well, seemingly with a PWO offer.

Twitter/Instagram feed: @trevionmack30

Player Breakdown: Raw freshman big man. Another one for Schmidt to mold into what he wants to see. Little high in his center, needs to work the hands more, but there’s a framework there to play with as he develops as a player in the college game.

Highlights: