Syracuse football: OT Lysander Moeolo signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Lysander Moeolo

Hometown: Viatogi, American Samoa

Previous School: Timberlane HS (WA / Navarro Community College

Stats: 6-foot-6, 360 lbs

Position: Offensive line

Ratings: On3 - 3 Stars - 88; 247 - 3 Stars - 85

Other Offers: Marshall, Fresno State, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion, Colorado State and other G5s.

Twitter/Instagram feed: @lmoeolo

Player Breakdown: Real big frame to work with. All SWFCFC First Team tackle who should add some depth at a position of need. He’s already put on thirty pounds from what he was listed at to start the season at Navarro. Likely a January enrollee coming out of JuCo and should be able to work his way in with the team this fall.

Highlights: