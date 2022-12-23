Syracuse football: DL Oluwademilade Omopariola signs with the Orange

Welcome to National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! Can the Syracuse Orange close the deal with their committed players? Are we in for any more surprises before next week’s Pinstripe Bowl?

We’re going to be updating those signing with the Orange. Next one up is:

Name: Oluwademilade “David” Omopariola

Hometown: Gwynn Oak, MD

Previous School: Woodlawn

Stats: 6’3’ 240 lbs

Position: Edge rusher

Ratings: Three stars

Other Offers: Chose Syracuse over Temple

Twitter: @slimey_david

Player Breakdown: A top-ranked wrestler, Omopariola is the type of athlete the Orange defense has found ways to utilize. With Steve Linton’s departure to the transfer portal, there could be a spot for a pass-rush specialist.

Highlights:

Here’s some summer camp video where you see the type of athlete the Orange are adding. Jay Bilas would like this wingspan